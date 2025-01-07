Insecurity: Anambra govt trains forest guards for security operations

Charles Soludo of Anambra has approved the training of the operatives of the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS), as part of the state’s Udo Ga Achi security

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra has approved the training of the operatives of the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS), as part of the state’s Udo Ga Achi security operations that to be launched this month.

The Deputy Commander-General of NHFSS in charge of Intelligence, Dr John Metchie disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Metchie expressed profound gratitude to the governor for incorporating NFSS into the state security architecture.

He said expressed confidence that with the forest guards working in partnership with other security agents, Anambra forests and bushes would be rescued from unknown gunmen, saying that criminals had no hiding place anymore.

Metchie also commended Soludo for initiating the Udo Ga Achi Security Operations in Anambra, describing it as a right step taken in the right direction.

According to him, Anambra is coming back to be the safest state in Nigeria with such courageous move by the governor.

“Those calling for the governor’s resignation due to insecurity should take a chill pill because security is not politics and Soludo is working assiduously to improve the security situation in the state.

“By involving forest guards in the mission to reclaim Anambra from criminals, people will definitely see a positive change in the polity,” he said.

Metchie also admonished other South East governors to borrow a leaf from Soludo’s security strategy by involving forest guards in their security operations in securing the forests and bushes from malignant forces and criminal elements.

He urged the presidency to fast track assent on the bill establishing the Nigerian Forest Security Service (NFSS).

He commended the efforts of the Commander-General of NFSS, Dr Joshua Osatimehim, for his transformational leadership style that had brought monumental heights to the service.

In a related development, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, had in a statement, said that no stone would be left unturned with the government’s comprehensive approach to confront security challenges in the state.

He said the recent ugly security incidences and brutal Killings of civilians and security operatives in Ihiala recently and some other similar ugly episodes across the state by daredevil gunmen camping in the forests have prompted government to go the extra miles to guarantee safety and security of lives and property of the citizens.

According to him, the forest guards will be trained and incorporated into the Udo Ga Achi security operations to enable them to collaborate with local vigilantes to comb the forests and rescue them from criminals.

” To address the security concerns in the South East and particularly Anambra, Governor Soludo’s administration is set to launch “Operation Udo Ga-Achi” (Operation Peace Shall Reign) this January.

“This comprehensive security initiative will integrate advanced surveillance technology, deploy branded vehicles for stop-and-search activities, and train forest guards to work with vigilantes and local authorities.

“Operation Udo Ga-Achi is designed to restore peace and stability in the Southeast, and Governor Soludo is committed to ensuring its success.

“The key components of Operation Udo Ga-Achi include: Advanced Surveillance Technology: The operation will utilise advanced surveillance technology, including drones and CCTV cameras, to monitor and track criminal activities.

“Branded vehicles will be deployed for stop-and-search activities, ensuring that criminals are apprehended and brought to justice.

“Forest guards will be trained to work with vigilantes and local authorities, ensuring that criminal activities are prevented and responded to effectively,” he said. (NAN)