Ejodame assumes office as new NAF spokesman, seeks media support

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Thursday, assumed office as the Director, Public Relations and Information, of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Ejodame took over from the erstwhile Director, AVM Olusola Akinboyewa, who has been redeployed to the Defence Headquarters as Director of Civil Relations.

The new NAF spokesperson in his maiden remarks, called for the support of the media to be able to deliver on his mandate, and pledged to operate an open door policy.

He thanked the air chief for the trust to undertake the big task, pledging to give nothing short of his best.

”As I admire your commitment in the way you work, I solicit your support to work together, and by the grace of God, we will definitely come up with some impactful works,” he said.

Earlier, the outgone spokesman, Akinboyewa thanked the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, for finding him worthy and fit to serve as NAF’s spokesman.

He said that the CAS’s command philosophy, which is ”to transform the NAF into an agile and resilient force that effectively meets the air power demands of national security in all operational environments”, had been instrumental in shaping the NAF’s strategic communication approach.

He thanked members of the press for helping him to bring to the awareness of Nigerian people the gallant efforts of the NAF.

”I’m glad that I have made some new friends, and I look forward to continuing to engage with you in my new role as the Director of Civil Relations at Defence Headquarters,” he said. (NAN)