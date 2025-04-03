PDP to appeal Edo Election Petitions Tribunal judgment

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will appeal the Edo Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal judgment affirming the election of Gov. Monday Okpebholo of All Progressives Congress (APC).

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Thursday in Abuja, described the tribunal’s judgment as a miscarriage of justice.

Ologunagba said that the PDP national leadership, after a thorough review of the judgment, concluded that the verdict was a betrayal of the trust which Nigerians, particularly the people of Edo, had invested in the tribunal.

He said that with the avalanche of evidence presented to the tribunal, it was clear that PDP’s candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo, won the Sept. 21, 2024 governorship election, having scored the highest number of valid votes cast in the election.

The PDP spokesman said it was disturbing that in spite of the overwhelming evidence and findings by the tribunal, it contradicted itself by coming to a conclusion that was at variance with its own findings.

He further stated that democracy could only thrive in an atmosphere of adherence to the rule of law and adjudication of issues.

This, Ologunagba said, could only be accepted by people when a tribunal of such nature impartially applied the law, the facts and the body of evidence made available to it during proceedings

“However, consistent with PDP’s avowed belief in the capacity of the judiciary to, in appropriate cases, ensure that justice is done, our party and candidate, Ighodalo, are proceeding to the Court of Appeal.

“We believe that there will be a conscientious judicial review of the matter to give justice to the people of Edo State,” he said.

Ologunagba called on the people of the state to remain resolute and not allow the tribunal’s verdict to dampen their confidence in the judiciary and democracy in Nigeria, as they await the restoration of Ighodalo’s mandate. (NAN)