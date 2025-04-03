FCT Board reassures pilgrims of 2023 Hajj refunds

The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT-MPWB) has announced that the disbursement of refunds for services not rendered to pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj exercise is currently ongoing.

By Deji Abdulwahab

Malam Muhammad Lawal, the FCT-MPWB Public Relations Officer, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, assuring the pilgrims that their funds were secure.

Lawal recalled that in 2024, under the leadership of Malam Kadiri Edah, the board established a verification committee to oversee the refunds for the 2023 Hajj exercise.

He explained that the committee had begun its work by verifying the pilgrims’ international passports to ensure they were stamped by the Immigration Authority in Saudi Arabia.

“Other documents verified by the committee include NIN and other relevant papers to confirm their participation in the 2023 Hajj.

“The committee also does not allow third parties to present documents on behalf of the pilgrims; they must submit their documents personally,” he said.

Lawal, who noted that over 4,000 pilgrims participated in the 2023 Hajj exercise, added that out of 2,259 pilgrims who had submitted their documents to the committee, 1,937 had already collected their refunds.

According to him, the documents of the remaining 322 pilgrims are still being processed for payment.

The board’s PRO urged all pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj exercise to present their relevant documents, as the disbursement of refunds is still ongoing. (NAN)