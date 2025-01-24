Useni Was a Passionate Nigerian – IBB

The sudden death of General Jeremiah Useni, a former Nigerian military leader and distinguished politician, has left the nation in mourning. At the age of 81, General Useni passed away following a brief illness, which many had hoped he would recover from. His untimely passing marks the end of an era for Nigeria, as the country loses a passionate patriot who dedicated much of his life to service.

In a heartfelt tribute, former Nigerian military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, expressed his shock and sadness at the news of Useni’s death, describing him as “a passionate Nigerian” who gave his all to his country. Babangida, who served alongside Useni during their time in the military, remembered him as “a gentleman officer of extraordinary orientation,” praising his commitment to Nigeria both as a military leader and a politician.

“General Useni was a total Nigerian without boundaries,” Babangida wrote in a press release. He highlighted Useni’s exemplary service as a military officer and later as a senator representing Plateau State at the Nigerian Senate. His leadership was known for its result-driven approach and his ability to coordinate and inspire those around him.

In addition to his military and political accomplishments, Useni earned the affectionate moniker “Jerry Boy” due to his robust character and friendly, approachable demeanor. Babangida reflected on Useni’s ability to make friends across Nigeria, noting that he was a man who was always “very much at home with anyone he came across.”

Useni’s leadership style was marked by its calmness, and Babangida recalled that “you would hardly see the anger of General Useni.” His infectious laughter and easygoing nature left a lasting impression on all who encountered him.

Babangida concluded his tribute by sending condolences to Useni’s family, friends, and colleagues, acknowledging the immense loss they are now grappling with. “May God Almighty comfort his family and grant them the comportment to cope with this irreplaceable loss,” he said.

General Useni’s passing is being felt deeply across Nigeria, particularly among his family, friends, and those who worked with him throughout his illustrious career. His contributions to the country will not be forgotten, and his legacy as a leader and statesman will continue to inspire generations to come.

May his soul rest in peace.