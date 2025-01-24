World Education Day: Gov’s wife urges secondary school students to embrace AI

Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah, wife of Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State has urged secondary school students in the state to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their education in order to have bright and prosperous future.

Mbah said this in Nsukka on Friday in an event she organised in collaboration with wives of six Local Government Council chairmen from Enugu North Senatorial District to mark 2025 World Education Day.

The theme of this year is “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in the World of Automation.”

She said it was because of ensuring that students embraced digital learning, that the present administration in Enugu State is constructing Smart Schools in the 260 political wards in the state.

“This gathering is to reflect on profound impact of technology and AI in education

“We stand on a crossroad of unprecedented technological advancement and importance of AI, to ensure education empowers individual in adapting to the changing world.

“AI presents immense opportunities and significant challenges as it can sensationalise learning experience, automate administrative tasks as well as unlock new frontiers in knowledge,” she said.

The first Lady who was represented by the Wife of the Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Mrs. Empress Ugo Ferdinand explained that it was the determination of the state government to ensure that children in the state embraced digital learning and AI, that gave birth to the ongoing construction of Smart Schools across the state.

“We must equip our children with skills and values to enjoy and navigate the complexities of AI powered world so as to create a future were technology serves humanity.

“We should also ensure that education equip our children with critical thinking, problem solving and ethical skills by integrating AI from our primary school to tertiary institutions,” the first lady said.

Mrs Mbah commended the chairpersons in the Enugu North Senatorial District for their collaboration in organising the event to mark this year’s World Education Day.

In a remark, Mrs Stephanie Jude Asogwa, the Wife of Nsukka LGA Chairman, the host chairperson said that digital learning and AI is powerful tools which everyone should embrace to amplify human potentials in the world of teaching and learning.

“AI is no longer a distant concept or a futuristic idea as it is already transforming classrooms, teaching method and different ways of learning globally.

“AI is offering new possibilities to enhance education, technology is a tool we can use to serve our values by ensuring that it amplify human potentials and assist teachers in empowering students to reach their full potentials.

“This is essence of what makes education a remarkable human endeavour, with good application of AI, quality education is assured,” she said.

Asogwa commended the Governor’s wife for having the education interest of the children in the state at heart and pledged continuous maximum support of the wives of council chairmen in the district.

Speaking, Mrs. Egodi Igwe, the Managing Director of Custos Care Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization established by the Governor’s wife urged students to trade with caution in embracing AI technologies since it had both positive and negative effects.

Igwe advised the students not to hesitate to inform the foundation in case of any issue of rape, sexual harassment and order form of abuse as the foundation is always ready so come to their assistance.

“Very soon, the foundation will be visiting schools in the state to educate and interact with students,” Igwe said.

Dr. Chinyere Onyeisi, a Special Assistant to the state governor on education/ Director of Exponential Learning, Enugu Smart Green School, one of the resource persons who tutored the students on importance of AI and digital learning in education.

Onyeisi noted that today’s education had shifted from content memorisation to creativity, critical thinking and problem solving approaches because of technology.

Earlier, Chief Jude Asogwa, the Chairman of Nsukka LGA commended Mrs Mbah for the event to mark this year’s World Education Day, and urged students to embrace digital learning and AI as a modem way of teaching and learning.

The council boss said that education is on top in Gov Mbah’s priority list and noted that that was why he is currently constructing Smart Schools in 260 political wards in the state to enable the students in the state to compete favourably with their counterparts globally.

Our correspondent reports, that highlights of the event were debate on AI, drama presentations, cultural dance by different secondary Schools from Enugu North Senatorial District who participated in the event.