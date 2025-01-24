Nigeria Tops Global Out-of-School Children, with 18.3 Million Affected – IRIAD

As of late 2024, approximately 18.3 million children in Nigeria remain out of school, making the country home to the largest population of out-of-school children globally.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Princess Hamman-Obels, Director of IRIAD-The Electoral Hub, highlighted the severity of the situation, stating, “Alarming statistic states that approximately 18.3 million children remain out of school as of late 2024, making Nigeria the country with the highest number of out-of-school children globally

“The lack of access to education for millions of children is a crisis that must be addressed immediately. Nigeria’s underfunded education system and inadequate infrastructure are directly contributing to these numbers.”

In a statement marking the 2025 International Day of Education, IRIAD reaffirmed its commitment to advancing quality education in Nigeria and emphasized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in education.

The organization recognized AI’s ability to enhance learning experiences through adaptive learning systems and automated grading, which can reduce teachers’ administrative burdens and allow them to focus on fostering creativity and critical thinking. However, IRIAD stressed that these technologies must be used equitably to ensure no group, including girls and children with disabilities, is left behind.

The report pointed to Nigeria’s education budget, which allocates only 7.3% of national spending to education—far below the UNESCO-recommended 15-20%. This underfunding contributes to overcrowded classrooms, dilapidated school infrastructure, and poor pupil-teacher ratios.

Despite these challenges, IRIAD acknowledged recent positive developments in some Nigerian states, including Enugu, Jigawa, Kano, and Kaduna, which have committed to allocating over 26% of their budgets to education in 2025. Still, the organization stressed that these efforts must be scaled up nationally to meet the Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

IRIAD urged all stakeholders, government, private sector partners, civil society organizations, and teachers to take decisive action to address these issues. It called for increased investment in education, infrastructure, and teacher training, as well as the adoption of innovative teaching methods that integrate technology responsibly.

Princess Hamman-Obels concluded, “Investing in education is crucial not only for individual empowerment but for the country’s future prosperity. Every child deserves the opportunity to learn and thrive, and it’s time for Nigeria to prioritize education as a key driver of sustainable development.”