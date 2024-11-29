Understand, value  AI as tool to create, deliver products – NCC boss

Dr John Asein, Director-General, Nigerian Copyright Commission, has advised publishers, authors and other creatives to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist them in creating and delivering

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

Dr John Asein, Director-General, Nigerian Copyright Commission, has advised publishers, authors and other creatives to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist them in creating and delivering their products timely.

Asein was the keynote speaker at a two-day 2024 Annual Conference and General Meeting of the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA).

The event began on Thursday in Lagos with the theme: “Publishing in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Exploring the Future of Content Creation, Delivery and Copyright”.

Asein said that AI could be used in a responsible and sustainable manner to guarantee asecure future for the creative industry for the good of humanity.

“AI is not only about the technology but also the for users – in this case, the publishers – to make the best of it.

“We must first understand it, value it as a tool that should help us to create and deliver our products, and eventually own it.

“I personally believe that AI has come to stay and that it will get smarter and change the way we publish just as it is changing the way we drive.

“In fact, it will empower authors to become publishers and maybe help publishers too to become authors,” Asein said.

He said that there might be ‘fights’ over licensing, attribution, fair deal and compensation for the use of copyright works to train AI.

“Eventually, we would find some balance.

“If need be, we will re-engage at the international level to reset the existing norms and redefine the rights and boundaries of copyright to have win-win outcomes.

“As we talk about the delicate labyrinth of technology and legal and regulatory imperatives for AI in the publishing industry, permit me to caution that not all the issues are copyright-based.

“It is not likely that we will be able to find solutions to all of them. A lot is still evolving, and we must proceed cautiously in prescribing solutions,” Asein said.

He advised publishers to take more interest in the legal and policy issues touching their industry and follow through to see the desired change.

“We should reflect deeply on the origins of copyright, the interest of Nigeria and the future of copyright as the soul of publishing,” Asein said. (NAN)