Sule felicitates new NUJ President

By Sunday John

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has felicitated Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi from Gombe on his election

as the President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The felicitation is in a statement signed by Ibrahim Addra, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, made available to newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

Sule, who is also the Chairman, North Central Governor’s Forum, commended the peaceful process of the NUJ election at the 8th Triennial National

Delegates Conference held in Owerri on Thursday.

The new NUJ president secured a landslide victory with 436 votes, defeating Dele Atunbi of the FCT Council who received 97 votes and Muhammed

Garba of the Kaduna Council, who scored 39 votes.

Abdullahi, who works with the Gombe Media Corporation (GMC), was the immediate National Deputy President of the NUJ and succeeds

Chris Isiguzo as the president of the union.

Also, Mrs Abimbola Oyetunde, a Deputy Director at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), emerged unopposed as Deputy National President.

The Nasarawa governor, therefore, expressed confidence that the union under Alhassan’s leadership would galvanise members to better serve in their roles as watchdog and agenda setters.

He said that the role of journalists is more profound today as the nation continues to navigate and find solutions to its development challenges.

He urged for unity of purpose and support for the new Exco to enable to discharge its responsibilities efficiently.

He said “journalists are partners in development and have made significant contributions to public discourse.

“They serve as important feedback mechanism between government and the citizens and so deserve our collective accolades and support.”

He wished the new NUJ President and his team a successful tenure. (NAN)