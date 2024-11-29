Tinubu celebrates Belo at 70

President Bola Tinubu on Friday congratulated Otunba Olalekan Belo, a non-executive commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission, on his 70th birthday

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu on Friday congratulated Otunba Olalekan Belo, a non-executive commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission, on his 70th birthday on Nov. 29.

In a personal tribute, Tinubu described Belo, a chartered stockbroker, and financial analyst, as a beacon of excellence, integrity and service, whose remarkable journey over the decades had been a source of pride for his family, close circle and the nation.

“On a personal note, as an in-law and a friend, I have witnessed firsthand the grace and wisdom with which you navigate life.

“Your devotion to family, your humility in success, and your steadfastness in adversity are qualities that inspire admiration and respect,” said the President.

Belo’s career spanned several decades in Nigeria’s financial sector, reflecting his unwavering dedication and expertise.

President Tinubu acknowledged Belo’s contributions, particularly in financial intermediation, policy formulation, and regulatory compliance.

“You have demonstrated time and again that character, dedication, and a commitment to uplifting others are the hallmarks of true leadership,” said the President.

Tinubu wished Belo continued good health, happiness, and peace.

“May the years ahead bring even greater fulfilment as you continue to positively impact lives. Happy 70th Birthday, Mr Belo. May you bask in the joy and love of this special day.

“May the coming years bring even greater fulfilment as you continue to positively impact lives,” President Tinubu concluded. (NAN)