Trader jailed 9 months for shop breaking

By Zainab Oyekan

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 40-year old trader, Yakubu Abdullahi to nine months imprisonment for breaking into a woman’s house and stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced Abdullahi after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

He sentenced the convict to six months imprisonment without an option of fine.

Bokkos further ordered the convict to either pay compensation of N42, 000 or be ready to spend three months in prison should he defaults.

The magistrate, however, held that the sentence would serve as deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on July 2, at the Laranto Police Station by Kalgyang Reuben, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict broke into the house and stole N20, 000 cash, and iron pots valued at N30, 000; two phones valued at N35, 000, and a basket valued at N15, 000.

He said that the offence is punishable under the Plateau Penal Code Law. (NAN)