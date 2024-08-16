NCS to partner AfCFTA to boost intra-African trade

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has announced plans to partner with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to enhance intra-African trade.

By Gabriel Agbeja

Mr Pius AkutahNSC Chief Executive Officer, made this known during a courtesy visit to the National AfCFTA Coordinator, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, in Abuja on Thursday.

The two institutions aim to improve maritime connectivity via the Sea Link Project, a strategic initiative to boost intra-African trade.

“The council is also collaborating with the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) to develop a sea link between members of the Joint Development Zone (JDZ), comprising Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome and Principe.

“The Sea Link Project will establish a maritime shipping line providing cabotage, passenger services, and goods haulage among JDZ countries.

“The project, which follows a successful comprehensive technical and economic feasibility study, aims to reduce cargo movement costs and increase maritime and trade activities among JDZ countries.

“Upon completion, the project will ensure duty payment only on goods delivered to ports of final destination.

“It will improve maritime services frequency between Nigeria and Sao Tome & Principe, enhancing commerce in the Gulf of Guinea,”he said.

According to him, the project will also improve private sector initiatives by providing efficient sea transport services, giving exporters and importers a competitive edge.

He also said it would eliminate the need for cargo trans-shipment in Europe for intra-African trade, increasing trade volume and transportation efficiency in the sub-region to boost economic growth and development for Nigeria.

Earlier, AfCFTA National Coordinator, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, expressed willingness to collaborate with NSC on the sea link project due to its importance and benefits for the region.

He proposed exploring opportunities for collaboration in services trade to enhance Nigeria’s export capabilities.

Awolowo suggested establishing an AfCFTA desk at major ports to serve as a resource centre for traders, providing guidance on AfCFTA protocols, documentation, and compliance requirements.

He also proposed intensifying port sensitisation and awareness campaigns on AfCFTA.

Awolowo expressed optimism about future collaboration to achieve the shared goal of maximising AfCFTA’s benefits for Nigeria.

He acknowledged the creation of a dedicated expert line aimed at enhancing trade facilitation and canvassed for continued efforts to further streamline port operations to reduce bottlenecks hindering trade efficiency.

Awolowo thanked the NSC for their invaluable support during the inauguration of the Guide Trade Initiative (GTI) under AfCFTA, describing their effort as instrumental to the event’s success. (NAN)