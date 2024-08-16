Foodstuff: Cleric cautions traders against price hike

By Toba Ajayi

pastor Eniola Ezekiel of Christ Reign Church, Ilorin, has cautioned traders in the country against arbitrary hikes in prices of foodstuff and desperation to make outrageous profits

.

Ezekiel stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday.

He urged the traders to be considerate and stop targeting excess profits over the poor masses.

According to him, most traders and market women are using the economic situation in the country to extort the masses by inflating prices of food stuff.

“Food sellers must sell with fear of God and not add to the problem on ground. You cannot use the country’s situation to fix scary prices on food stuff.

“We understand things are costly, but some are using the situation to extort money from the public.

“When you target high profit, you are adding to people’s problems and making life difficult for the average Nigerian,” he said.

The cleric, however, called on the traders to be considerate and stop following multitudes to do evil.

He advised traders not to transfer aggression of the country’s situation to the public.

“We all know the situation is tough but do not transfer aggression to the poor masses, by fixing high prices on food stuff. Nobody can survive without food,” he said.

He called on the government to urgently intervene on how to make food available at a cheaper price to the public. (NAN)