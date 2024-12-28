Theatre Commander Tasks Newly Promoted Officers on Loyalty, Military Ethics

The Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma, Major General Oluyinka Olalekan Soyele, has charged newly promoted officers to uphold the core values of the military, particularly loyalty to constituted authorities.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma, Major General Oluyinka Olalekan Soyele, has charged newly promoted officers to uphold the core values of the military, particularly loyalty to constituted authorities.

Speaking during an investiture ceremony held on December 27, 2024, in Gusau, Zamfara State, Major General Soyele underscored the importance of loyalty, discipline, dedication, and commitment to duty in achieving the Theatre’s mandate of combating terrorism and criminal activities in the North West Zone and Niger State.

The ceremony marked the decoration of Commodore Kabir Umar Rabiu, Lieutenant Colonel Markus Defwan, and Army Warrant Officer David Yusuf. Addressing the officers, General Soyele emphasized the need for exemplary leadership and dedication to fostering peace and stability in the region.

“Loyalty is a quintessential attribute for any officer,” General Soyele stated. “It is through loyalty and discipline that we can effectively fulfill our responsibilities and ensure lasting peace in our operational areas.”

The event was attended by officers and personnel of Operation Fansan Yamma, alongside notable guests from Gusau and its environs, including the Sarkin Pawa Gusau.

The ceremony highlighted the commitment of the Joint Task Force to recognizing and encouraging professionalism and dedication among its ranks in the ongoing efforts to address security challenges in the region.