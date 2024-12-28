Troops Neutralize 148 Criminals, Rescue 291 Hostages, Others in One Week – DHQ

In a significant demonstration of the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s resolve to tackle terrorism, violent extremism, and oil theft, troops across various theaters of operations have recorded substantial victories during the past week.

By Chimezie Godfrey

According to Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, the military’s intensified efforts have resulted in the neutralization of 148 criminals and the arrest of 258 suspects, including 51 perpetrators of oil theft. Additionally, 291 kidnapped hostages were successfully rescued during the operations.

Troops in the North Central region made critical arrests, including two ammunition couriers identified as Danweri and Abubakar Hamza in Alkaleri Local Government Area, Bauchi State. The suspects, who are believed to collaborate with terrorist groups, are cooperating with ongoing investigations.

In the South-South, troops foiled oil theft operations estimated at over ₦798 million, destroying 68 crude oil cooking ovens, 66 illegal refining sites, and 45 storage tanks. They also recovered significant quantities of stolen crude oil and petroleum products, including 657,470 liters of crude oil, 127,870 liters of illegally refined diesel, and 5,000 liters of kerosene.

Further emphasizing the scale of the military’s success, troops confiscated 146 assorted weapons, 2,599 rounds of ammunition, and various operational tools, including motorcycles, vehicles, and communication devices. These recoveries underline the Armed Forces’ commitment to dismantling the infrastructure supporting terrorism and criminal activities.

The military’s resolve to destabilize the support bases of terrorists and extremists was also evident in the Niger Delta, where several illegal refining sites and assets, such as speedboats and drones, were seized or destroyed.

Major General Buba affirmed the military’s dedication to sustaining the momentum against all threats to Nigeria’s security. “Troops are in a good position and winning the war,” he stated.

As the Armed Forces continue to target both the operational capacity and the will of terrorist groups to fight, the nation is witnessing a steady turn of the tide in its favor.