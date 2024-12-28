Compensate families of those involved in stampede, Falana to FG

Human Right Activist and Lawyer, Mr Femi Falana SAN, has

urged the Federal Government to compensate the families of those involved in the recent stampedes in parts of the country.

By Segun Giwa

Falana stated this on Friday in Akure during a programme organised by the Ondo State Government tagged Akeredolu Leadership Lecture Series to honour the late governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that topic of the of the lecture was; Security Sector Reform in Promoting Peace Stability and Development; The Ondo State Example.

Falana blamed the Nigerian Police for the recent stampedes in Ibadan, Anambra and Abuja where over 65 persons died in the process of collecting palliatives.

According to him, the police failed to adequately protect people during the gatherings.

“It was failure of security, it’s not poverty that caused all the loss of lives.

“If there is any process, or gathering, they (Police) shall provide security,” the lawyer said.

Falana said that Ondo State has become a reference point for states in the country by ensuring peace in the state through the creation of Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun by Akeredolu.

He said Akeredolu dared the Federal Government to create the state Amotekun which could be likened to a state police.

Falana also said that the greatest tribute of the legacy of Akeredolu was the recent meeting by all the 36 State governors in Abuja with the the Federal Government for the creation of state police.

Falana commended Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa for sustaining the legacies of late Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of of Ondo State.

“The greatest tribute that can be paid to Akeredolu since he passed on, has come from unexpected quarters.

“The President and governors recently met and approved the creation of state police in Nigeria.

“That is the greatest tribute. Ondo State has exported the Amotekun phenomenal to Nigeria.

Later, Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State said that he remained the number one legacy of Akeredolu, who made no mistake about who to succeed him.

Aiyedatiwa said that his predecessor must be celebrated for his selfless service and fight for the advancement of democracy and rule of law in the country.

He said the state government rather than celebrate one year in office which coincided with the death of Akeredolu, chose to accord premium to his remembrance.

“Akeredolu was that courageous leader who spoke truth to power and fought for the advancement of democracy and the Rule of Law in our country.

“His leadership was not only marked by integrity, transparency and a deep understanding of the needs of our people, Akeredolu also implemented various initiatives geared towards transforming Ondo State,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Sehinde Arogbofa, commended Falana for always speaking for the masses and acknowledged the legacies of Akeredolu.

Also, Hon. Victor Olabimtan, a former Speaker of the House of Assembly and Chairman, SUBEB, lauded Aiyedatiwa for continuing the legacies and projects initiated by Akeredolu. (NAN)