Stampede: Oyo govt. says carnival organisers found culpable won’t go unpunished



By Suleiman Shehu

The Oyo State Government has directed security agencies in the state to fish out organisers of the children’s funfair where several deaths and injuries were recorded on Wednesday morning.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Mr Bayo Lawal, disclosed this while visiting the Adeoyo State Hospital, off Ring Road in Ibadan, to sympathise with the victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several persons, mostly children, were feared dead while many others were injured during a children’s carnival at Basorun Islamic High School.

The Deputy Governor said it was disheartening that the event’s organisers failed to inform security agencies about the event knowing that many residents would be eager to attend.

“We are not exonerating anybody connected to this incident, but the government is awaiting the report of the security agencies and we have given a time line to know the next line of action,” he said.

Lawal however urged the people of the state to be careful of the kind of event they attend during this Yuletide season.

The state government had said earlier that the dead and those injured were taken to five hospitals across Ibadan, including Adeoyo State Hospital and the University College Hospital (UCH).

NAN reports that most of the victims and their parents had gathered at the carnival’s venue as early as 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

There were also several others who arrived late Tuesday in order to be among the first to benefit at the event which had promised a free distribution of food items.

On the actual figure of casualties, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Adewale Osifeso, told NAN that investigation was still ongoing on the incident.

“Investigation is in progress. Updates would be provided accordingly,” he said.

A visit by a NAN Correspondent to the Adeoyo State Hospital indicated however that no less than 20 dead bodies were brought to the hospital from the carnival venue.

There were also several other victims who were receiving treatment.

Speaking to NAN, a parent, who came to pick the corpse of his eight-year-old child, Idowu Muiz, blamed it all on the current economic hardship in the country.

He said this was what led him to allow members of his family to attend the event.

Several other parents were seen at the hospital weeping over the death of their children.(NAN)