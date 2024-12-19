Mufutau Ojo appointed as Editor-in-Chief of NAN

The management of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has approved the appointment of Mr Mufutau Ojo as Editor-in-Chief (EIC).

He succeeds Mr Ephraims Sheyin, who retired on Dec. 11 after 35 years in the service of the agency.

Ojo is a 1988 graduate of English Department at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he bagged the highly coveted Ogungbesan Prize for the best graduating student in the department.

The new editor-in-chief also has Postgraduate Diploma and Master’s Degree in Mass Communication, University of Lagos and Lagos State University, Ojo, respectively as well as Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Ojo, who is a Fellow of the prestigious Thomson Reuters Foundation, London, has over two decades experience across different newsrooms.

In his new role, Ojo would be leading an editorial team of more than 500 editors and reporters spread across its headquarters in Abuja, Lagos Directorate, 35 state offices, as well as 18 district offices.

NAN is Nigeria’s National Purveyor of Information and Africa’s largest content provider.

To maintain its octopedal reach, NAN has offices in New York, Johannesburg, South Africa and Abidjan.

It also has news exchange partnerships with major news agencies such as Reuters (United Kingdom), Agence France Presse(France), Xinhua (China), Asian News Agency, Deutsche Press-Agentur (Germany) Anadolu (Turkey) and Maghreb Arabe Presse (Morocco). (NAN)