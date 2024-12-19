KTHA screens ex-Accountant General, Anas as Commissioner

The Katsina State House of Assembly, has screened Alhaji Malik Anas, the immediate past Accountant General of the state for confirmation as a Commissioner

By Abbas Bamalli

The Katsina State House of Assembly, has screened Alhaji Malik Anas, the immediate past Accountant General of the state for confirmation as a Commissioner and member of the Sate Executive Council.

The assembly screened the nominee during its plenary in Katsina on Wednesday, presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya-Daura.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly also screened Alhaji Abdullahi Gagare, as the Chairman of the state Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

Immediately after Anas gave his brief background, the lawmaker representing Musawa Constituency, Alhaji Lawal Yaro, said that his nomination came at the right time.

The lawmaker, who is from the same local government area with the nominee, explained that Gov. Dikko Radda has made a deserving appointment.

He, therefore, called on the members of the assembly to permit the nominee to bow and go, ‘because of his generosity and kindness.’

“I also wish to appeal to my honourable colleagues not to ask the nominee questions, because of his competency and personality.

“The nominee has served the state in different capacities for over 20 years, therefore he has contributed so much towards the development of this state.

“Considering his contributions, generosity, kindness and support to women and youths in the state, we should kindly allow him to bow and go,” Yaro said.

The speaker, in his response, adopted the suggestions of the lawmakers, and asked the commissioner-nominee to bow and move on without questioning.

In his reaction, Anas commended the lawmakers for their support, and assured to work hard in any position assigned, towards moving the state forward.

NAN recalls that Anas served as the state Accountant General during the administration of Gov. Aminu Masari.

He was later appointed as a Special Adviser on Banking and Finance, to Radda, an appointment he held until his nomination as a commissioner. (NAN)