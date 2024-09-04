Sokoto Governor hails Matawalle, says ‘you are tested, trusted and reliable’

As part of the Operations visit to Sokoto State, the Minister of State for Defence, H.E Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, paid a courtesy visit to the Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto. The visit was a continuation of the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to restore peace and security across the Northwest, with a particular focus on Sokoto State, which has faced significant challenges due to the activities of bandits and terrorists.

During the meeting at the Sokoto State Government House, Dr. Matawalle emphasized the Federal Government’s unwavering dedication to eradicating the security threats in the region. He reassured Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto and the people of Sokoto State that the government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains fully committed to supporting the military in their mission to secure the Northwest.

“The safety of the people of Sokoto, and indeed the entire Northwest, is a top priority for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. The President has made it clear that we must leave no stone unturned in our efforts to restore peace to this region. I am here today to reaffirm the Federal Government’s commitment to this cause and to assure you that our troops are receiving the full backing of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs,” stated Dr. Matawalle.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Matawalle visited the 8 Division Headquarters, where he met with the gallant troops of Operation Hadarin Daji. He was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa, OFR, and other senior military officers, the Minister reviewed the ongoing operations and conveyed a direct order from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intensify efforts to flush out the bandits and terrorists that have plagued the region.

“We recognize the critical importance of security in ensuring the well-being and prosperity of our citizens. The troops are doing an credible job under challenging environmental circumstances, and I want to assure them that the Federal Government will continue to provide all necessary resources and strategic guidance to ensure the success of their mission,” Dr. Matawalle added.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the Federal Government’s continued support and emphasized the importance of unity in tackling the security challenges facing Sokoto State. He advised the people of Sokoto State to desist from sharing fake information as this will not solve the issue of insecurity in the state and the zone.

“Let me thank Mr President for ordering you and other Security Chiefs to relocate to Sokoto State until we flush out these criminals. Hon Minister, you are tested, trusted and reliable and this your visit shows that insecurity will soon be over in sokoto state and North West zone. My government is fully committed to partnering with you to secure the lives and property of every citizen in this state. Security cannot be achieved without the active cooperation and relevant information from our citizens. Together, we can overcome this challenge,” Governor Aliyu affirmed.

“The people of Sokoto State can be rest assured that their safety and security are at the heart of this administration’s agenda. We will overcome these challenges, and together, we will secure a brighter, safer future for all Nigerians,” Gov. Aliyu concluded.