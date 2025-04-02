Uromi Vigilante Flouted DSS Guidelines on Community Policing, Insiders reveal

The flouting of the Department of State Security (DSS) security advisory on arms control and guidance in community policing by members of a vigilante group in Uromi, Edo State, may have contributed to the lynching of 16 hunters of northern extraction in the town last week, security sources have disclosed.

Following the sad incident, the governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo suspended the Corps Commander of the State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin. The suspended Commander and two principal suspects linked to the Uromi killings have been arrested by the DSS and flown into Abuja for further questioning.



Security sources hinted that had the tragedy would have been averted had Commander Ibadin listened to wise counsel to subject his men to thorough training on arms control by the DSS.

At the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) mid-February in Abuja, the DSS Director General, Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi supported the call for community policing, but Harper on the need for “arms control” and some form of approval and guidance.



“We have to allow some level of armament for the community, so that they can serve as the first line of defence… when we leave here, those of us who have some influence, the elites, discuss with your communities. Come to us. Get some form of approval and guidance,” advised the DSS DG.



However, security sources disclosed that the suspended State Corps Commander, Friday Ibadin, a retired Commissioner of Police had rebuffed security advisory to involve the DSS in the training of the corps.



“There were security reports that of certain vigilante groups were illegally operating in the Uromi axis, where CP Ibadin hails from, but that the retired police Commissioner turned a blind eye on their activities.



“Even when the DSS leadership in Edo State drew the attention of the State government to security reports that Ibadin was aiding and abetting the illegal operations by some members of these vigilante groups, he dismissed the reports as untrue.



” It is believed that it was members of these illegal vigilante groups that falsely raised the false alarm that the hunters, who were on their way to Kano for Sallah festivities, were kidnappers promoting the jungle justice by the mob,” declared the source.