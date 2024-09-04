Expedite screening process to confirm new NAHCON boss, CSO urges Senate

Independent Hajj Reporters, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has appealed to the Senate to expedite its screening process to confirm the appointment

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Independent Hajj Reporters, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has appealed to the Senate to expedite its screening process to confirm the appointment of the new Executive Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu recently approved the appointment of Prof. Abdullahi Saleh-Usman as the new Chairman of NAHCON and the appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate

The National Coordinator of CSO, Malam Ibrahim Muhammed, made the call on Wednesday during the 2024 Hajj Lecture and Award themed, ” Stimulating Accomplishments, Evaluating Challenges,” in Abuja.

Muhammed urged the senate to convene an emergency meeting to screen and confirm the appointment of Saleh-Usman as the new Executive Chairman of NAHCON

Muhammed noted that timely confirmation of the NAHCON boss would save the Nigerian Hajj industry from eating away more valuable time and kickstart the implementation of the 2025 hajj operation.

He said, “Base on the Saudi Arabian Calendar for the 2025 Hajj, we have 134 days to the commencement of processing and issuance of Hajj visa from today.

“The first set of 2025 hajj pilgrims will arrive Saudi Arabia on April 29, 2025, which is approximately 237 days from today.

“Also the day of Arafat is projected to be on June 5, which is 273 days from today.

” More importantly, the commencement of contract with Saudi based service providers on service packages, choice and reservations of spaces in Mina will begin on October 23, 2024, which is less than 30 days from now.”

Muhammed expressed concern that Nigeria was yet to begin pilgrims’ registration when other hajj participating countries that operate three to five years hajj rolling plans have already gone far in registration of intending pilgrims.

He empahaised the need for the review the structure of hajj administration across the federating units.

This, according to him, will be achieved through legal and policy overhaul to create avenue for honest, competent and experienced people to superintend the Hajj and Umrah affairs in Nigeria.

“Anything short of this will amount to dancing around a cycle.”

Also, Prof. Wasiu Gabadeen, Deputy Rector, Hajj Institute of Nigeria, called on all critical hajj stakeholders to support the deployment of technology in hajj management.

He also emphasised the need to enhance professionalisation of hajj management as well as transparency and accountability.

On his part, Prince Aliu Abdulrazaq, the Commissioner of Policy, Personnel Management, and Finance (PPMF) of NAHCON, said the commission was working assiduously to come up with a realistic hajj fare for the 2025 Hajj to avoid seeking for subsidy. (NAN)