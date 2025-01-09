Police apprehend Lagos teacher for alleged abuse of 3-year-old pupil

The Police Command in Lagos State says the 45-year-old teacher, Stella Nwadigo, who allegedly abused a three-year-old pupil of Christ-Mitots School in Ikorodu

By Deborah Akpede

The Police Command in Lagos State says the 45-year-old teacher, Stella Nwadigo, who allegedly abused a three-year-old pupil of Christ-Mitots School in Ikorodu area of the state is already in its custody.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post he shared on his X handle @benHundeyin on Wednesday.

“The teacher is currently in our custody, while investigation is ongoing,” he said.

It could be recalled in a two-minute video, which went viral on Wednesday morning, that a teacher was seen subjecting the boy to rounds of slaps over his inability to write numerical figures.

The teacher asked the boy to write 61 and 62, she slapped him five times for not quickly grasping her number writing instructions.

Also reacting to the video, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, (DSVA) confirmed that the teacher had been apprehended in a post it shared on its verified X handle @LSdsva on Wednesday.

“We appreciate everyone, who brought the disturbing incident of a teacher, who was recorded physically abusing a three-year-old boy to our attention.

“We are pleased to inform the public that the teacher in question has been arrested by Owutu Police Family Support Unit, and an investigation has commenced in earnest.

“Indeed, institutions of learning should be safe, warm, and protective environments for all children in their care,” it stated.

According to the agency, the State Government remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every child.

“The government remains committed by enforcing strict regulations, holding offenders accountable, and working with stakeholders to promote a zero-tolerance policy to abuse of any form,”it stated.

DSVA urged residents to continue to break the culture of silence by reporting any case of abuse to appropriate authorities for immediate actions.

“If you have any additional information about this case or similar incidents, please do not hesitate to reach out to us via our toll-free hotline: 08000 333 333 or send a direct message on our social media platforms.

“If you see something, say something,” the agency stated. (NAN)