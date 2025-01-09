Oyebanji lauds Soludo for massive transformation of Anambra

Abayomi Oyebanji of Ekiti has commended Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for the massive infrastructure development going on in Anambra.

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Oyebanji made the commendation while speaking to journalists in Awka, after he visited and toured ongoing Government House and Governor’s Lodge projects in company of Soludo on Wednesday.

“Soludo has amazingly transformed Anambra in less than three years in office.

“I recall my experience in Anambra six years ago but today, notable transformations can be seen. Anambra is blessed to have Soludo as governor.

“All the communities in Anambra are built up and witnessing visible changes and transformations. In fact, there is no village in Anambra anymore.

“Soludo is a rallying point for most of us. I congratulate him for the new government house and governor’s lodge, as well as other infrastructure projects he is embarking on.”

Earlier, Soludo said that infrastructure development remained vital to the progress of the state.

According to him, the buildings represent his administration’s commitment to transparency and efficiency in governance.

Soludo thanked Oyebanji for the visit and the solidarity between the states.

“Welcome to Anambra, Governor! We are proud to have you here. I hope to share our journey with you and explore opportunities for partnership,” he said. (NAN)