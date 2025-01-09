Anambra Guber: Aspirant donates N63m to APC, urges consultations

Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in the Anambra governorship election, has donated N63 million to the party in the state.

By Obinna Unaeze

Ukachukwu made the donation on Thursday in Awka while declaring his intention to contest in the party’s primary election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had scheduled the governorship election, one of the off-cycle polls in the nation’s election calendar, for November 8, 2025.

“There is the need to oil our party machinery for optimal performance in the coming governorship primary election and the Anambra state governorship election.

“Therefore, I will donate N30 million to the state APC, N600, 000 to each of the 37 members of the state APC executives and N400,000 to each of the zonal executive members in the state,” he said.

He said the measure would help the party leadership in the state prepare for the upcoming primary and governorship elections.

The aspirant, however, urged the party chieftains in the state to invite all aspirants on APC platform for consultations.

He explained that such exercise would enable the party feature the best candidate who would defeat the incumbent in the governorship election.

“When we go for such consultation and some aspirants refuse to heed the advice of the party, then we will go into the real contest for the primary election.

“I believe that such consultations will prepare the part and make it strong for the coming election,’’ he said.

Ukachukwu told the APC leadership that he has\d the capacity to win the governorship election in November.

He promised that if given the mandate in the primary and eventually wins the election, he would tackle the current security challenge facing the state.

“I want Anambra state to be safer and better economically,” he said.

He assured the party leadership of policies and programmes that would impact meaningfully on the people.

Ukachukwu pledged to support any aspirant that would emerge as the party’s candidate in the election.

Responding, Mr Basil Ejidike, the chairman of the party in the state, assured the aspirant that there would be a level playing ground for all contestants during the primary election. (NAN)