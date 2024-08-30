NYSC swears in 2,059 corps members in Nasarawa state

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has sworn in 2,059 corps members of the 2024 Batch B Stream II deployed to Nasarawa state for their national service.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule declared the orientation course open at the Magaji Dan-Yamusa NYSC permanent orientation camp, Keffi Local Government Area on Friday.

Represented by Mr Ja’afaru Ango, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sule congratulated the corps members, for the successful completion of their academic pursuits, which qualified them for national service.

He urged the corp members to reflect on the weight of the responsibilities on them, adding that their service transcends geographical boundaries.

“It is a bridge that connects diverse communities, fostering understanding and collaboration. Therefore, your efforts – both big and small, will leave indelible marks on the lives of those you serve.

“Take this chance to learn, lead and leave your mark,” Sule said.

He also urged the corps members to pay attention to the content of the three-week orientation course and by-laws of the scheme, as they serve as guiding principles throughout their service year.

“I, therefore, implore you to pay meticulous attention to their contents as they provide the framework for a successful and impactful service year.

“These are not mere formalities but essential guides that will shape your experience during the service year,” the governor said.

He also cautioned the corps members to shun all forms of vices and participate actively in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, that would prepare them for economic development.

The governor commended the NYSC management, stakeholders and collaborating agencies for their dedication to service and abiding faith in the core objectives of the scheme.

In her remarks, Mrs Salamatu Muhammad, State Coordinator of the scheme, appreciated the presence of the governor for the swearing-in ceremony, which she said made the event memorable.

“Your unwavering support for the scheme in Nasarawa state has been instrumental to our success. We are grateful for your commitment to the ideals of nation-building,” she said.

She also lauded the attitude of the corps members posted to the state, since the commencement of the orientation, especially with regards to their response towards the training.

“They have adjusted well to camp life. Their enthusiasm and resilience have created an atmosphere of unifying purpose, which bodes well for a successful orientation course,” she added.

Muhammad revealed that the 2, 059 corps members comprised of 889 males and 1,170 females and urged them to adhere to camp rules, respect constituted authority and actively participate in all activities.

“Your cooperation is pivotal in maintaining order and harmony, essential for a successful orientation experience.

“You should therefore, embrace the learning opportunities, forge meaningful connections and let this period be a chapter of growth in your personal journey,” She said. (NAN)