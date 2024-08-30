Be peace ambassadors, Sani urges corps members

ba Sani of Kaduna has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the state to be ambassadors of peace

By Sani Idris

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the state to be ambassadors of peace and also promote national unity and progress.

Sani made the call at the swearing-in of the NYSC members, 2024 batch ‘B’ stream ‘II’ orientation course, on Friday in Kaduna.

The governor, who was represented by Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state’s overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, reminded the corps members that NYSC was established with the main aim of fostering national unity and integration.

“The scheme has in the last 51 years delivered this mandate judiciously, through the contribution of your predecessors,” he said.

Sani, therefore, urged them to embark on the three weeks orientation course with the sole intent to contribute selflessly to the development of Kaduna State and the country in general.

He also encouraged the corps members to take seriously the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training, which was designed to equip them with skills and prepare them for economic self-reliance.

Sani reassured NYSC of his administration’s commitment to continue to support the programme towards achieving their core mandate in Kaduna State.

“The security and welfare of corps members remain a top priority of my administration,” he said.

Earlier, the Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Mr Hassan Taura, said that a total of 1,979 corps members had been registered, comprising 1,562 for Kaduna State and 417 for Abuja, the FCT.

Taura said that the regimented nature of the orientation course was intended to instill in the corps members, a high sense of discipline, resilience and teamwork, which were essential for their personal and professional growth.

He, therefore, urged them to embrace the core values of the programme, which included discipline, integrity, selflessness and patriotism.

According to him, the core values are those principles that will guide them throughout the service year and beyond.

He also enjoined them to actively participate in all camp activities that were carefully designed to equip them with the needed skills that would positively impact their lives during the service year.

Taura thanked the Kaduna State Government for the continued support, adding that it had contributed immensely to the success of the scheme in the state. (NAN)