Late Ogun REC impacted much on electoral process – INEC

By David Adeoye

The late Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ogun, Niyi Ijalaye, has been described as a man who lived for the development of democratic electoral process in Nigeria.

Prof. Kunle Ajayi, National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in charge of Ogun, Osun and Ondo States, said this at the deceased’s house in Ibadan on Friday.

Ajayi, leading a delegation of INEC officials on a condolence visit, said Ijalaye, who died on Aug. 19 in Abuja, was very hardworking.

The national commissioner said the team represented the commission’s chairman, all national commissioners, RECs across the 36 states and the entire members of staff of INEC.

According to him, Ijalaye attended a meeting in Abuja where he contributed meaningfully before he died suddenly, thus dying in active service.

“His death has taught us to live good lives. It doesn’t matter how long we live but how well we spend our lives while on earth.

“We should thrive to live a life that characterises good manner, good behaviour, honour to humanity and contributing to the progress of others.

“The late Ijalaye left these good legacies which earned him so much love from the entire staff; INEC will surely miss his positive influence on the job,” he said.

He sympathised with the wife, children and members of the family for the loss, assuring that the commission would always support them.

Ajayi later presented a condolence letter on behalf of INEC to the wife, Adebola, and one of the sons, Dayo.

Responding on behalf of the family, the deceased’s elder sister, Mrs Sope Oke, appreciated INEC management for its concern and show of love.

Oke said though the sudden death of his brother was saddening and shocking “God is the one who giveth and taketh.”

NAN reports that the delegation includes Mrs May Aghamuche-Mbu, National Commissioner in charge of Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers; and the Director of Administration, INEC Headquarters, Mrs Olayide Okuonghae.

Others include Oyo State REC, Dr Adeniran Tella; Head of Department, ICT and Voter Registry, Mrs Wunmi Balogun; and the Head of Department, Election and Political Parties Monitoring, Mr Patrick Omorege.

The Electoral Officer, Ibadan North Local Government, Mr Bayo Onabanjo, also made the team. (NAN)