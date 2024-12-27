Nigeria, France, others not sponsoring terrorism against Niger, says ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has refuted claims by Niger Republic that Nigeria and some ECOWAS member states were colluding

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has refuted claims by Niger Republic that Nigeria and some ECOWAS member states were colluding with France to sponsor terrorism against the country.

ECOWAS, made this known in a statement issued by its spokesman, Joël Ahofodji, describing the allegations by Niger as “unfounded and unsubstantiated.”

The News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN) reports that Niger Republic’s military rulers had accused Nigeria and some West African countries of colluding with France to engage in terrorism acts against their country.

While dismissing the Sahel country’s allegations as unfounded and unsubstantiated, ECOWAS emphasised that it was solidly behind Nigeria and the accused member states.

“The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expresses deep concern over allegations made against Nigeria and other ECOWAS member states.

“The Commission stands firmly by Nigeria and ECOWAS member states against the allegations that they are sponsoring terrorism.

“For years, Nigeria has supported peace and security of several countries, not only in the West African sub region but also on the African continent,” it said.

According to ECOWAS, recent successes recorded by the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), which Nigeria leads, demonstrate the country’s commitment to peace and security across the region.

“ECOWAS, therefore, refutes any suggestion that such a generous and magnanimous country would become a state-sponsor of terrorism,” it added.

The Commission further urged all ECOWAS member states to refrain from making accusations that are not supported by any evidence, and instead promote subregional dialogue and stability.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had on Thursday similarly denied the same allegations made by Niger.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the allegations, made by Niger’s military leader, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, were false and a figment of his imagination.

“These claims exist solely in the realm of imagination.

“Nigeria has never engaged in any alliance, overt or covert, with France or any other country to destabilise Niger Republic,” Idris had said.(NAN)