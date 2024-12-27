2 governors, 3 senators to grace NUJ Delta 2024 press week

Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and his Taraba counterpart, Gov. Agbu Kefas are expected to grace the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta Council 2024 Press Week

By Mercy Neme

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and his Taraba counterpart, Gov. Agbu Kefas are expected to grace the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta Council 2024 Press Week as guests of honour

.

The event is scheduled to hold from Sunday, Dec. 29 to Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.

According to a statement issued on Friday in Asaba by Mr Barry Agbanigbi and Mrs Oris Aniretan Chairman and Secretary respectively Press Week Planning Committee, three Senators at the National Assembly are also billed to grace the events.

The Senators, who would feature as discussants at the event, are Sen. Ned Nwoko, (PDP-Delta North), Sen. Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa West) and Sen. Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo North).

The statement stated that the events would commence on Sunday, Dec. 29, with the Media Awareness/Thanksgiving for members of the state council at the Living Faith Church, Okpanam, near Asaba.

It added that the press week lecture/award day will hold on Monday, Dec. 30, at the NUJ Press Centre, Maryam Babangida Way, Asaba at 11.00 a.m, while the Community Development Service Day holds on Tuesday, Dec. 31. (NAN)