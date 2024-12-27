Air Peace refutes plane crash report

Air Peace has described as false and malicious, a report circulating social media of a purported plane crash involving one of its aircraft in the Western Sahara region.

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

This is contained in a statement signed by the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, on Friday in Lagos.

According to the statement, the allegation that the crash resulted in fatalities including the death of a prominent individual is false.

“We categorically state that this information is false and malicious.

“This is a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation and tarnish the impeccable safety record of Air Peace.

“It is important to note that the author of this post has a history of disseminating false and alarming information about non-existent tragic incidents,” it said.

According to the statement, the circulating images accompanying the false reports are AI-generated and do not reflect real incident.

“We urge the public to disregard this malicious disinformation and rely on official channels for accurate information regarding Air Peace operations,” it advised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Dec. 26, an X user had alleged that a crash involving the airline’s aircraft had claimed the lives of 50 persons. (NAN)