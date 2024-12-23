NAN MD reels out achievements, pledges improvement in 2025

Malam Ali M. Ali, Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has reeled out his achievements in office during his 12-month-old leadership

By Ahmed Musa/Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Malam Ali M. Ali, Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has reeled out his achievements in office during his 12-month-old leadership and promising to do more in 2025.

Ali reeled out the achievements during an end of year interactive session with members of staff of the Agency across the country on Monday in Abuja.

He explained that 2024 was challenging, adding that it is good to be thankful to the Almighty for all that the agency was able to achieve.

“We had an International lecture that boosted our image, brand and capacity. This has attracted other organisations willing to sign Memorandum of Understanding to partner with us.

“We also had management retreat followed by that of the editorial. These retreats reshape the operations as participants came back better enriched with the belief that we can move mountains.

“This year, we have improved on our infrastructure and facilities. Lagos has been without power for the past two years. We have connected them to the national grid and added solar energy.

“In Abuja, most offices have solar power supply and before next week, all the offices will enjoy solar in Abuja,” Ali said.

He further explained that there would be training for members of staff in 2025 to further boast productivity, adding that an untrained staff can wreck a good system.

“On the social calendar, we were able to engage ourselves in health walk and regular weekly exercise to keep fit. We may introduce interdepartmental sports competition to ease the tension of the work.

“We are going to fix our states and zonal offices to portray our image as the number one News Agency in Africa. We have traveled to some states and saw the state of our offices. We will fix them.

“All Zonal Offices deserves multimedia unit. It is just a matter of time and we will get there, this is because the future of news is multimedia and we will not be left behind.

“I encourage all of you both in Lagos, Abuja and other states to collaborate,”

He appreciated the management and members of staff for their support so far, adding that more would be achieved with such environment of understanding.

Ali admonished senior officers in the agency to mentor the younger ones that would take over in years to come.

He stressed that the Ombudsman is a very important component in the agency.

Members of staff commended the Managing Director for the new lease of life in staff welfare as well as the December welfare package. (NAN)