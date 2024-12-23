Court orders I-G to release singer “Speed Darlington “ within 48 hours

By Taiye Agbaje



A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, ordered the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to release the detained Singer, Darlington Achakpo, popularly known as Speed Darlington, within 48 hours.

Justice Musa Liman made the order in a ruling on an ex-parte motion moved by Achakpo’s counsel, David Ihuoma.

Justice Liman ordered the I-G to charge Speed Darlington to court or release him on bail unconditionally within 48 hours.

The judge adjourned the matter until Jan. 6 for the hearing of the substantive case .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Speed Darlington, 39, was allegedly arrested by the police over allegations of “defamation and cyberstalking” of Burna Boy but was released on bail on 8 Oct.

A lawyer and human right activist, Deji Adeyanju alleged that Speed Darlington was apprehended in Lagos State following a petition by the ace award-winning artiste, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and was moved to Abuja where he had been in detention.

The singer, also known as Akpi, was arrested on 4 Oct. following the release of a contentious video in which he allegedly mocked Burna Boy’s association with American rapper, Diddy, who had faced legal issues with the FBI over charges of sexual exploitation.

He was said to have been rearrested by the police on Nov. 27 and had since been on detention.

Meanwhile, in the ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1832/2024 dated and filed on Dec. 13 by his team of lawyers led by Deji Adeyanju, the I-G was the sole respondent.

The singer sought “an order directing the release of the applicant from the detention facility of the Force Intelligence Bureau at the Force Headquarters or any other facility where he is being kept by the respondent, pending the determination of the substantive originating motion on notice.

Alternatively, he sought “an order admitting him to bail on liberal terms pending the determination of the substantive originating motion on notice.

In the affidavit deposed to by Esther Eyisi, a Secretary in the law firm of Deji Adeyanju & Partners, alleged that Speed Darlington had been unlawfully detained since Nov. 27 by the officers of the I-G.

She said on Dec. 6, the singer filed an originating motion to enforce his fundamental human rights.

She said Darlington had been in detention at the Force Investigation Bureau (FIB) Force Headquarters, since Nov. 27, but had been recently transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Guzape.

Eyisi said he was previously arrested by the respondent for alleged cyber defamation and granted administrative bail.

“The respondent rearrested the applicant on November 27, 2024, on the purportedly ground of arraigning him in court.

“Rather than arraign the applicant in court, the respondent has kept him in detention since November 27, 2024,” she said.

She said the singer had been battling with severe high blood pressure and had been undergoing medical emergency that requires him to frequently have access to medical intervention.

“Most recently, while in detention, the applicant’s blood pressure spiked beyond a manageable condition,” she added.

The secretary said despite repeated demands for medical intervention, he had been deprived of medical attention and proper diagnosis by the officers of the respondent.

According to her, if the respondent does not get the proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment, his health will continue to deteriorate.

She alleged that the I-G had resolved to detain Speed Darlington at his pleasure without arraignment.

“The applicant desires his temporary freedom pending the hearing and determination of the substantive origination motion on notice,” he said.

Eyisi said the singer is willing and ready to stand trial whenever the I-G is ready to arraign him.(NAN)