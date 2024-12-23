Plateau Assembly calls for adequate funding of state fire service

The Plateau State House of Assembly, presided over by its Speaker, Gabriel Dewan, has called on the state government to provide adequate funding for the state’s fire service.

By Blessing Odega



The house made the call after a motion of notice by Mr Abel Nimchak (APC, Langtang North North) during plenary on Monday in Jos.

Nimchak said that the Plateau State Fire Service was saddled with the responsibility of responding to fire emergencies and extinguishing fires.

The lawmaker told his colleagues that the service required adequate funding to help reduce its firefighting response time.

He said that the call was imperative as there were a series of fire outbreaks across the state, with a statistic of 35 fire incidences in November.

“The funds would enable the state fire service to get more firefighting vehicles, modern communication equipment, and modern firefighting equipment that will help to proactively tackle fire outbreaks in the state.

“The funds will be used in the recruitment and training of staff and in the upgrade of the fire service infrastructures, both its headquarters and outstations that will be used in the housing of the equipment, fire trucks, and personnel.

“All ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as public and private property owners, should have functional firefighting equipment on their premises,” he added (NAN)