MRA Calls on FG to Obey Court’s Order  to Prevent Attacks against Journalists

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has called on the Federal Government to comply with the orders of a Federal High Court in Abuja directing it to take measures to prevent attacks on journalists and other media practitioners and to investigate, prosecute and punish perpetrators of all attacks against journalists.

In a letter dated August 12, 2024 and delivered to the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice the next day, MRA expressed “deep concern regarding recent reports of continued attacks and harassment of journalists across Nigeria, particularly during the #EndBadGovernance protests, which took place between August 1 and 10, 2024, despite a subsisting order of the Federal High Court in Abuja directing the Federal Government to take measures to prevent attacks on journalists and other media practitioners as well as to investigate, prosecute and punish perpetrators of all attacks.”

In the letter signed by the Head of its Legal Department, Ms Obioma Okonkwo, MRA reminded the Attorney-General of the judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo on February 16, 2024, in a suit it filed against the Attorney-General of the Federation in which the court granted the eight declarations sought by MRA and issued three orders directing the Federal Government to:

· Take measures to prevent attacks on journalists and other media practitioners;

· Investigate, prosecute and punish perpetrators of all attacks against journalists and other media practitioners, and ensure that all victims of attacks against journalists have access to effective remedies; and

· Take measures to raise awareness and build the capacities of various stakeholders, particularly journalists and other media practitioners, policymakers, law enforcement, security, intelligence, military as well as other officials and relevant stakeholders on the laws and standards for ensuring the safety of journalists and media practitioners.

Noting that MRA had previously brought the judgment to the attention of the Attorney-General by forwarding a copy of it to him under cover of its letter dated March 5, 2024, in which the organization also requested him to take urgent steps to ensure compliance, Ms Okonkwo said: “As the chief law officer of the country and Respondent in the suit referred to above, it is your constitutional duty to ensure that the rule of law is upheld and that all orders of court are complied with fully and without delay. Non-compliance with such orders not only undermines the judicial process, it also threatens the very fabric of our democratic society.”

She stressed that the continued disregard for the court’s orders amounts to contempt of court, which will not only erode public confidence in the justice system but also bring the government into disrepute nationally and internationally.

Ms Okonkwo called on the Attorney-General to take “immediate steps to ensure full compliance with the orders of the court to prevent further attacks on journalists and bring those responsible to justice.”

She urged him to act swiftly to uphold the rule of law and to demonstrate his commitment to justice by ensuring the safety and security of journalists across Nigeria, adding that “The world is watching, and it is crucial that Nigeria upholds its democratic obligations and the protection of fundamental human rights, including freedom of the press.”