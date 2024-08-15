Buhari mourns Labbo’s Father, Abdullahi

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of a veteran teacher, Malam Abdullahi Labbo Ambursa, the father of Mohammed Labbo, a journalist and immediate past Executive Director, News of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA.

Labbo Ambursa died at 93 on Tuesday and was buried in Kaduna, where he resided.

According to a statement signed by his media aide, Garba Shehu, former President Buhari said the late Labbo made “an invaluable contribution in the formation of many Northern boys and girls who grew up to serve the nation in key positions including ministers and military and police service leaders. Many of them have the satisfaction of having been guided by him in their lives.”

The former president extended his condolences to the Labbo family and the government and the people of Kebbi state over the sad loss.