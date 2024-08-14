Atiku to Akpabio: I hope you won’t also suspend Senator Sumaila Kawu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the revelation by Senator Sumaila Kawu about the true amount senators receive as monthly allowances.

Kawu reportedly said Senators receive N21m allowances monthly aside from about N1m monthly salary.

Atiku in a statement Wednesday described Kawu’s assertion as courageous.He also expressed the hope that the Senate President,Godswill Akpabio will not suspend Kawu like Ningi and Ndume.

Atiku’s reaction was contained in a statement signed by Paul Ibe, his Media Adviser, titled “Akpabio superintends over a NASS that undermines RMFAC in fixing its own humongous salaries/allowances while Nigerians are hungry, poor, insecure”

The former Vice President said: “Senator Sumaila Kawu has courageously stepped up to assert that his monthly take home is N21 million in allowances apart from about N1 million in salary thus vindicating former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s accusation that it was immorally wrong of the Senator Godswill Akpabio-led NASS to fix own salaries and allowances in contravention of the laws of Nigeria.

“The position of Sen. Sumaila (I do hope that the chopping Sen. Akpabio will not suspend him like Ningi or strip him of his position like Ndume) not only confirms what Obasanjo said, it also puts a lie to the official response of the Senate that it does not fix its own salaries and allowances. In an institution populated with lackeys with no balls to hold the reckless executive to account, Sen. Sumaila’s courageous act is worthy of commendation.

Atiku said further, “It is, however, ironic that the NASS which is saddled with the task of making laws for the good governance of Nigeria, is the one that is breaking the law and undermining the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC), which is the commission that is constitutionally empowered to fix salaries and allowances of public officials, including members of the NASS. It is the responsibility of the RMFAC to man up and implement the law as it relates to fixing the salaries and allowances of public officials.

“Akpabio and his “chop(ping))” gang can now see why the hungry and justifiably angry Nigerians took to the streets for 10 days on the #EndBackGovernanceProtest to #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria.

“And for the Dele Alakes of this world, who (have) stepped up the propaganda machinery of the President Bola Tinubu administration: the “Movement” he alluded to were not focused on forcing a change of government, but to sack the hunger in their stomachs caused by the trial-and-error policies of this administration.”