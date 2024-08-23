Minister promises improved welfare for FCTA workers

Dr Mariya Mahmoud, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has pledged to enhance the welfare of FCT Administration (FCTA) workers.

By Philip Yatai

She made this promise in Abuja on Thursday at a dinner and award ceremony to honour management staff of the FCTA and Federal Capital Development Authority, who retired between January and March.

The minister, represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration and Strategy, Mr Abdullahi Kauramata, stated that improved welfare would boost workers’ commitment.

She acknowledged the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike’s dedication to workers’ welfare, emphasising that workers must also contribute.

Dr Udo Atang, Head of Civil Service, FCTA, commended the retirees for their lasting impact, citing their values of integrity, dedication, and service as an inspiration to those still in service.

He encouraged them to remain engaged in their communities, share their experience, and continue to be role models.

The Chairperson of the Dinner and Award committee, Dr Jumai Adamu, explained that the event, introduced in 2023, recognised senior management staff that have reached 60 or completed 35 years of service.

She emphasised the importance of acknowledging and appreciating their contributions, which motivated those in active service and sets a positive example.

“These ceremonies will help foster a sense of unity and strengthen friendships within the administration.

“This is by bringing together current and former staff members; it promotes networking, relationship-building, and knowledge sharing.

“This sense of community is essential for maintaining a positive work culture and facilitating smooth transitions within the FCTA community,” she added.

One of the retirees, Mrs Stella Adejube, who retired as an Assistant Director in March 2024, said: “I am very excited for the honour. I am glad that I am alive and healthy to see this day.”

Another retiree, Dr Okechuku Mbaleme, a Chief Consultant Orthopedics and Trauma, who retired in February 2024 as the Head of Clinical Services, Asokoro District Hospital, described his retirement as a thing of joy.

“It is a thing of joy to work and retire in good health. It is equally fulfilling to retire from public service and join the private service,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retirees were honoured with gifts and awards, including bags of rice, for their contributions to the development of the FCTA. (NAN)