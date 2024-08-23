FG issues alert over rising level of River Niger

By Tosin Kolade

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) on Friday issued an urgent warning to the public regarding the rising water levels of the River Niger system.

Mr Umar Mohammed, the Director-General of NIHSA, in a statement, noted that floodwaters from these countries are gradually moving towards Nigeria, starting with Kebbi.

According to agency, the development is attributed to upstream activities in Niger and Mali, with reports from the Niger Basin Authority (NBA) in Niamey, Niger Republic.

“NIHSA has assured that dam operators at Kainji and Jebba, situated on the River Niger, have been informed and are on standby.

“As of Aug. 22, the agency confirmed that these dams are not currently spilling water from their reservoirs”.

The D-G said the risk of flooding is expected to peak by the end of August and into September, urging states and communities along the River Niger system to remain vigilant.

He said the agency will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide regular updates to the public.

NAN reports that the World Economic Forum said Nigeria witnessed the most devastating episode of seasonal floods in a decade, in 2012 ausing over 600 deaths and 1.3 million displacements from homes.

It added more than 200,000 houses and 266,000 acres of farmland were completely or partially damaged.

The last major flood emergency was between July and October in 2012, when the Niger and Benue rivers overflowed their banks. (NAN)