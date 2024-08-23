Insecurity : Ondo assembly urges state govt to strengthen ”Amotekun”

By Alaba Olusola Oke

The Ondo House of Assembly has asked the state government to strengthen the state Security Network codenamed: ”Amotekun” Corp in curtailing criminal activities across the state.

The Speaker, Chief Olamide Oladiji, nade the call after deliberation on a matter of public interest by the assembly on Thursday.

He asked the government to provide accurate needed logistics and sufficient funds for the activities of the corps in ensuring that lives and property were secured in the state.

The speaker, who read the resolution after the deliberation harped on killing of two farmers in the Akoko Area of the state, said that it was disheartening that innocent farmers were killed by suspected herdsmen.

According to him, the incident is not a welcome development because the state is well known for peace.

He explained that as representatives of people of the state, the members of the house of assembly could not fold their arms but proffer solution that would tame criminalities in the state.

Oladiji, who passed a vote of confidence on the corps, said that the there should be unit of forest ranger forces in the corps that would comb all forests across the state.

He asked other sister security agencies to collaborate with the Amotekun Corps in saving lives and property, asking residents to give useful information to security agencies.

The speaker said that the house of the assembly would continue to support the Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in his determination to guarantee safety of lives and property.

Earlier, Mr Raymond Daodu, Akoko South west Constituency I/PDP said that the deliberation was a matter of urgency and importance.

Daodu added that the security architecture was gradually collapsing and it must be looked into and rescued.

He said that it was worrisome that farmers on their farmland could be killed in the process of providing food to revamp the economy .

Also speaking, Dr Christopher Ogunlana, Irele-APC, who wants the outfit rejigged, said that the killer herdsmen should be fished out.

Ogunlana called for proper synergy between security agencies in checking the excess of herdsmen in the state.

Mr Rotimi Abitogun , Akure South Constituency II/ APC, said that insecurity was a serious issue that called for concern from all stakeholders, urging the government to be proactive.

In his contribution, Mr Fatai Atere, Akoko North-West/APC, said that all motorcycles in the state should be duly registered in curbing crime in the state, adding that that security agents should be stationed at flashy points.

Alao, Olatunji Oshati, Ose Constituency-APC, called for effective local government administration that would establish vigilante group that could serve as local police in addressing insecurity.

The house of the assembly also passed the bill for the amendment of the Ondo State House of Assembly Service Commission Law 2021.( NAN)