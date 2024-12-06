MINILS DG advocates policies that uphold the rights of people with disabilities

Director-General of Michael Imoudu National institute for labour studies (MINILS), Ilorin Comrade Issa Aremu has called for a renewed dedication to the promotion of policies and practices that would uphold the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities.

This was contained in the message of the Director General marking the 2024 International Day of Persons with Disability and Exhibition of PWDs Potentials on Tuesday organized by the Ministry of Social Development, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Comrade Aremu noted that the Institute with its mandate of promoting inclusive harmonious work environment through education as has through its Entrepreneurship Development Department empowered 15 people living with disabilities with skill acquisition training and provision of assistance equipments like wheelchair to aid easy mobility within its limited resources for corporate social responsibility. In the same vein, during the recently concluded 10th National Labour Summit dozens of people living with disabilities attended with a lady participant member of JONAPWD given a special award alongside other dignitaries.

While noting that the theme of 2024 World Disability Day “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future” specially align with theme Amplify Change” of kwara state JONAPWD under the leadership of comrade Yusuf Bashir “, Comrade Aremu assured that the Institute will always stand in solidarity with the PWD.

Comrade hailed Mallam ABDULRAHAM ABDULRAZAQ the governor of Kwara state for his unprecedented inclusion of people living with disabilities in governance as Special Assistants and permanent secretary in the state.

Part of MINILS statement reads, “MINILS celebrates the incredible strength, resilience, and contributions of individuals with disabilities around the globe. This year’s theme resonates deeply as we strive towards a world where every person, regardless of their abilities, is valued and included. It is a reminder that our collective efforts are crucial in dismantling barriers and creating environments that foster accessibility, opportunity, and respect for all. We acknowledge the achievements of those who have paved the way for progress and commit to continuing this essential work”.

“As we reflect on this theme, let us renew our dedication to advocating for policies and practices that uphold the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities. By promoting inclusivity and equality, we enrich our communities and strengthen the fabric of our society. Together, we can ensure that everyone has the opportunity to lead fulfilling lives and contribute meaningfully to our shared future. Let us therefore embrace this commitment with compassion and determination, and work tirelessly to build a world where inclusiveness is not just an aspiration, but a lived reality for all,” the message says.