Take It Back: Protesters march through streets across Nigerian cities

Some protesters, under the banner of ‘Take It Back Movement’ on Monday, marched through the streets of Osogbo, Osun, calling for repeal of the cybercrime law.

The handful of protesters, who joined the nationwide protest called by its national body, were seen matching through some streets of Osogbo, accompanied by police officers.

The protesters carried banners that read; Repeal the Cyber Crime Act, The Cyber Crime Act has made Nigerian Civil Populace unsafe, End Bad Governance among others.

Speaking to journalist at the Olaiya Junction/Flyover, the Osun Coordinator of Take It Back Movement, Lijofi Victor, said they were out because of the cybercrime law passed by Senate.

“We are out today because of the recent Cybercrime Act. We are against it because we want our freedom of speech.

“Many people had been imprisoned because they are speaking up, which we are saying no to.

“Mr President himself has led series of protests and has talked and critised certain things, but right now they want to silence us, which we are saying no to.

“We are not going to accept that until when he’s ready to change it.

“Help us to remove the cyber Act and give us the freedoms of speech that we want.

“We want to speak out, we don’t want anybody to imprison us, we want to have freedom of our speech,”he said

Victor added that lots of journalists, security agents and civilians have been arrested across the country because they spoke up.

He said that freedom of speech or expression should not be taken from Nigerians

“Now they are bringing an act that will back it up so they can jail us? We are saying no to it.

“We converged here at Olaiya, marched through station road, Oja oba and back to Olaiya.

“We will continue the protest as long as they are not ready to listen to us,” he said , as reported by NAN.

Reports said protesters also took to the streets of Abuja and PortHarcourt among others. There were instances of tear gas canisters fired to disperse protesters in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

The organisers of the protests said that Monday’s event was a warning signal as they are still planning major protests soon.(Main report by Olajide Idowu, NAN)