Reps committee moves to revive Abuja fish farm estate

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils and Ancillary Matters has resolved to interface with the FCT Minister of State, Mariya Bunkure, to revive the Fish Farm Estate in Bwari, Abuja.

The committee made the resolve after an oversight visit to the facility which was described as ‘comatose’.

Chairman the committee, Rep. Fred Agbedi (PDP-Bayelsa), said that the state of the facility did not align with the aspiration of President Bola Tinubu’s agenda on food security.

According to him, basic infrastructure, such as electricity, water, drainage systems and access roads are non-existent, thus rendering the facility dysfunctional.

Agbedi said that the facility has only one staff member who is a corps member serving in the territory.

He also stated that the current state of the estate contradicted the president’s push to turn Nigeria into an agricultural hub and ensure food security.

“The committee has resolved to summon the FCT Minister of State who supervises the agriculture department to appear before it and explain the reasons behind the neglect of the estate.

“We want the minister to cause appearance with this department before this committee so that some issues as to the functionality of this estate will be addressed.

“There is no way we will fold our hands and see government not doing the needful to ensure that this sector, fish farming sector, becomes productive and contributes to the economy and well-being of our nation and our people.

“We want to assure you that we will do our best as National Assembly. I can assure you that we will ensure that we bring this place back to life,” he said.

Agbedi said that the committee would engage relevant authorities, including the president to address any budgetary or administrative bottleneck.

He directed the acting Director of the Agricultural Department to submit all relevant documents that would aid the committee’s investigation.

The lawmaker also called on the Inspector-General of Police to ensure safety of lives and property in and around the facility.

He assured that the plight of the fish farm estate would not be over-looked, saying that all relevant arms of government would be engaged to ensure it became fully functional and contributed meaningfully to the FCT’s agricultural goals.

Earlier, Mr Jonas Agbo, the acting Director, Fisheries and Aquaculture Department, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat of the farm, had spoken on the projecdt.

Agbo said that it was conceived based on the 38th annual conference of the Nigerian National Fisheries Development Committee.

He said that the establishment of the facility had become necessary, having realised that the country was expending lots of money in importing fish.

Agbo said that the project started in 2012, adding, however, that due to low budgetary provision, it had not been able to live up to expectations.

He said that it was a pilot project which was supposed to be replicated across the 36 states, with the Federal Government providing infrastructure and the private sector being the investor, in a bid boost local fish production.

The acting director said that there was provision for 100 fish farmers in the farm, but that only eight were operating presently.

He added that the eight fish farmers were bearing most of the expenses of infrastructure on their own, saying that this was not an ideal situation. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)