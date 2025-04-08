NNPP chairman denies existence of factions

The Katsina State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alh. Armaya’u Abdulkadir, has stated that the party has no factions at the state or national levels.

By Abbas Bamalli

He made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Monday, urging the public to take note of the situation.

Abdulkadir clarified that the Federal High Court’s judgement, delivered on April 18, 2024, reaffirming the expulsion of Dr Boniface Aniebonam and others, still stands.

He emphasised that, according to the court’s ruling, there is no factional group within the party, as the judgement has not been overturned.

The Chairman explained that the court had declined jurisdiction over the case, making no comment on its merits. It did not recognise the board of trustees as legitimate.

“The court ruled that the dispute was internal, and the expulsion of Aniebonam and others remains unchanged by the judgment,” Abdulkadir added.

He further explained that the issue of membership within the National Working Committee (NWC) is governed by the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Abdulkadir pointed out that Section 222 (1) (a) of the Constitution requires political parties to register the names and addresses of NWC members with INEC.

He also referenced Sections 81 and 83 of the Electoral Act, 2022, which mandate that parties properly register their records with INEC.

“If you check the INEC portal, you will not find the names of Aniebonam, Major, Oginni, or their associates as NWC members of the NNPP,” he said.

The Chairman added that INEC, in its legal proceedings prior to the judgement, denied any knowledge of this group or their political activities.

He added that the court did not alter the NNPP’s status or instruct INEC to revise the party’s records.

“Thus, the party’s leadership remains under Dr Ajuji Ahmed,” Abdulkadir affirmed. (NAN)