Nigeria to Host Historic GITEX Event in West Africa

Nigeria is set to take a significant step in establishing itself as a global technology hub, as the Federal Government, through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), partners with KAOUN International to host the prestigious Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) for the first time in West Africa.

The announcement was made at the NITDA headquarters in Abuja during the inauguration of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), comprising key public and private sector representatives. This collaborative effort aims to deliver a world-class technology conference on Nigerian soil, underscoring the nation’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation.

Scheduled for September 1-4, 2025, GITEX Nigeria will take place across two major cities: Abuja and Lagos. The event, themed “Forging the Rise of Digital Nigeria,” will feature over 1,000 startups, more than 100 investors, and is expected to attract over 20,000 participants. The conference will bring together global tech leaders, innovators, investors, and policymakers, fostering new opportunities for collaboration, investment, and technological exchange.

Abuja will host the government-focused AI summit, bringing together national leaders and global tech executives to drive digital infrastructure expansion, AI adoption, and public sector innovation. In Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, GITEX will highlight the country’s growing tech ecosystem, promote startups, and attract investment, contributing to multi-sectoral economic diversification.

Kashifu Inuwa, the Director General of NITDA, represented by Mr. Olawumi Oladejo, Director of the ITIS department, expressed his excitement about this milestone. He highlighted the event’s potential to elevate Nigeria’s international standing, boost local businesses, stimulate tourism, and create a platform for innovation and partnerships.

“We all know the positive impact that hosting this kind of event will bring to the country. It will boost our international standing and scale our local businesses and tourism. This event is part of our way of implementing a major pillar, Forging Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations, in the agency’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2024–2027),” Inuwa emphasized.

He further explained that hosting GITEX aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 8-point agenda, reinforcing the country’s commitment to digital transformation. With the GITEX model already established in North Africa, particularly Morocco, Nigeria’s role as the event’s host in West Africa is a groundbreaking development. Inuwa confidently stated, “If we can successfully host this, it will open the door for Nigeria to lead digital transformation efforts across the region.”

Dr. Aristotle Onumo, Director of Stakeholder Management and Partnerships at NITDA, shared insights into the event’s preparation, emphasizing that its core vision is to elevate six local startups to global standards within the next three years. He also outlined the event’s focus on three key areas: enablement, engagement, and knowledge. These priorities aim to foster growth in sectors such as Telecom, Fintech, Agritech, Edtech, e-Commerce, Healthtech, and data sovereignty.

Regarding the event’s potential to boost investments, Onumo stated, “78% of startups are expecting to receive funds from investors as a result of their participation in GITEX.”

GITEX Nigeria promises to be a game-changer, positioning the country at the forefront of technological innovation in Africa and beyond.