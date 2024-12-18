Cleric applauds Gov Mbah’s decision to establish Disability Commission

Rev. Jude Uchechukwu, the Founder, House of Liberty Church Nsukka, has applauded Gov Peter Mbah’s decision to establish Enugu State Disability Commission (ESDC)

Uchechukwu who is the Leader of People Living with Disabilities (PLWD) in Enugu North Senatorial District, made the commendation in Nsukka on Wednesday.

In an interview with our Correspondent while reacting to Mbah’s recent decision to establish ESDC in the state.

Mbah had during a Town Hall Meeting with Ndi Enugu on Saturday December 14, expressed his administration’s readiness to establish the Enugu State Disability Commission before the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The cleric said that, the establishment of the commission would go a long way in addressing the needs and welfare of PLWD in the state as well as give them sense of belonging.

Welcome Development

“The decision of the governor to establish the commission by first quarter of 2025 is a welcome development and commendable.

“The commission when established will go a long way to address needs and welfare of physically challenged people in Enugu State,”he said.

Uchechukwu however urged the governor to ensure that at least 70 per cent members of the commission were PLWD, who know the real need of their colleagues.

“Like the popular proverb ” it’s only one who wears the shoe knows where it pinches” .

“The governor should also ensure that money released to the commission is monitored so as to how the money is used to ensure transparency and accountability.

“I suggest the commission when established should have liaison office in every 17 local government of the state, for easy accessibility,” he said.

See ability in disability

The cleric said he had always advised PLWD to always see ability in disability, by looking inward to find out God’s special gift in them to earn a living.

” This will enable them to provide for themselves and their families as well as resist the temptation of begging for money on the roads.

“I feel bad most times when I see physically challenged people begging for money on the roads, streets or anywhere.

“Because I know they can start something no matter how small, that will be a point of contact for God’s blessings and favours,” Uchechukwu added.