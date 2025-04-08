Nigerian-German movie producer seeks FG’s investment in Nollywood 

Nigerian-German film director and producer, Dagogo Diminas, has highlighted the need for Federal Government investment in the Nollywood industry.

By Joan Odafe

Nigerian-German film director and producer, Dagogo Diminas, has highlighted the need for Federal Government investment in the Nollywood industry.

Diminas said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

He noted that state funding would allow filmmakers to experiment and innovate without financial pressure.

“Filmmaking is serious business.

“Every department – camera, sound, script, costume – needs to have a clear artistic vision.

“Government’s support is essential if we want to compete globally and preserve our identity,” he said.

He, therefore, advised creatives to develop unique storytelling styles reflecting Nigeria’s rich heritage rather than imitate Western forms.

According to him, having a cultural authenticity is very important for Nollywood’s global growth.

“We cannot compete with Hollywood. They created most of the tools we use but we can be different, just like the Indians, the Italians or the Koreans.

“They all have unique styles. Nigeria needs to find its voice in film,” he said.

Diminas, who has over 30 years experience across Nigeria, South Africa and Germany, began his career in makeup and special effects before studying film directing and production in Europe.

Diminas said Nollywood had grown significantly since its early ‘home video’ era, and praised the new generation of filmmakers for their creativity and resilience.

He, however identified critical challenges in the areas of distribution, funding and the absence of a defined genre that is unique to the Nigerian experience.

According to the filmmaker, integrating Afrobeat into Nollywood productions, especially in the soundtracks and themes, could help Nigeria carve a niche internationally.

“Afrobeat is globally recognised. Imagine movies that carry that rhythm, that energy.

“You’d know immediately that it’s from Nigeria, just from the sound,” he said.

Diminas further called on Nigerian filmmakers to explore cinematic styles such as Italian neorealism and the French Nouvelle Vague, which he believes naturally align with the aesthetics already found in many productions.

Citing the success of Afrobeat musicians into gaining global traction by embracing their roots, Diminas urged the film sector to follow suit.

He suggested that movies be subtitled in local dialects, and feature traditional music instruments and costumes, to stand out on global platforms.

Diminas urged the film industry to embrace strategic storytelling that educates and entertains as a means of addressing pressing social issues.

Citing his film,’Stigma’, which aaddressed HIV/AIDS awareness, he explained how the use of humour and cultural context was used to discuss the issue without instilling fear or pity.

“Nigerians are known for suffering and smiling.

“So, even when we tell tough stories, they must carry that human touch, that relatability.

“That’s how to connect with audiences,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)