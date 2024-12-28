Gov. Buni Signs Disability Protection Bill Into Law



……Appoints PWDs Leader, Usman Bra As Chairman Disability Commission

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, CON, has signed the Disability Protection Bill into law, establishing a commission dedicated to addressing the needs of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the state.

Governor Buni appointed Usman Bra Gabai, Chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) in Yobe State, as the Acting Chairman of the newly established Disability Commission.

The Disability Protection Bill creates a legal framework to empower PWDs, promoting their participation in society and ensuring their rights are protected.

The law mandates the elimination of barriers that hinder accessibility and equal opportunities for PWDs in education, employment, healthcare, transportation, and other sectors.

Civil society organizations, including the Advocacy for Disability Act Cluster (ADAC), have commended H.E Gov. Buni for signing the bill into law, describing it as a significant step towards inclusion and empowerment for PWDs in the state.

The establishment of the Disability Commission is expected to oversee the implementation of the new law, ensuring that its provisions are adhered to across all sectors.

The Commission’s responsibilities include ensuring accessibility in public and private buildings, monitoring compliance with disability rights legislation, advocating for the inclusion of PWDs in decision-making processes, and providing support for skills development and economic empowerment programs for PWDs.

The establishing of the Commission positions Yobe State as a model for disability inclusion in Nigeria, with advocacy groups hopeful that it will inspire other states to take similar steps to promote the rights of PWDs.