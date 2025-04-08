Police arraign man for allegedly receiving stolen items worth N1.3m

A 25-year-old man, Herick Abdullahi, was on Tuesday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly receiving a stolen iPhone and other items worth N1.3 million.

By Ige Adekunle

A 25-year-old man, Herick Abdullahi, was on Tuesday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly receiving a stolen iPhone and other items worth N1.3 million.

Abdullahi, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge of receiving stolen items.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 19, 2024 in Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant collected a stolen phone and other items valued at N1.3 million, belonging to one Ayomikun Samson.

He said that the offence contravened Section 427 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fadairo, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum.

Fadairo, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 29 for further hearing. (NAN)