Bloody attack: Edo farming communities urge Okpebholo to beef up security

Survivors of the recent invasion of farming communities in Edo have appealled to Gov. Monday Okpebholo to expedite action toward establishing a permanent security formation in the area as promised.

By Usman Aliyu

Survivors of the recent invasion of farming communities in Edo have appealled to Gov. Monday Okpebholo to expedite action toward establishing a permanent security formation in the area as promised.

The communities, which are in Ovia South-West Local Government Area, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

They said that setting up the formation in the area was the only sustainable measure to prevent a repeat of the bloodshed.

The appeal came weeks after suspected militants stormed the agrarian cluster, leaving at least 22 people dead and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

The assailants, said to have arrived from nearby creeks, opened fire indiscriminately, razed down houses, torched motorcycles, and forced thousands of residents to flee to neighbouring communities for their lives.

NAN reports that calm is beginning to return to the troubled communities, which include Marindoti, Gbelemontin Domiju, Kola Village, Taiye Camp, Eto Camp, Dipe, Babadele, Thousand Camp and others as a result of Gov. Monday Okpebholo’s swift intervention.

During a visit to the devastated communities, Okpebholo approved the establishment of a Joint Task Force post in the area to be manned by combined military and police operatives.

He also announced a donation of three Hilux Vans for round-the-clock patrol of the area by the team.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the area, reports that life was gradually returning to the communities.

Some of the returnees, however, said that they were still apprehensive of a possible fresh attack by their assailants.

They opined that the establishment of a security post in the area remained the only solution to guarantee security and safety of lives in the farming settlements.

The Baale of Marindoti Community, Obazuaye Igbala, who suffered huge losses during the invasion, commended the State Government for coming to their rescue.

He disclosed that the community had prepared a temporary security post for security personnel, with mattresses, kitchen, borehole, generator set and other utilities, pending when the government would build a permanent base.

Igbala, however, appealed to the governor to expedite action to make his promise of a security formation a reality.

The community head lauded the peace meeting convened in Benin by the governor between the farmers and the Ijaw community in the area.

He, however, called on other stakeholders, including the traditional rulers, youths and local vigilance outfits to support the governor’s initiative.

Speaking in the same vein, the Baale of Thousand Camp, Chief Ademola Odunola, an Evangelist, Israel Michael, Mrs Adeola Babatunde and Adekunle Sunday, lamented that the suspected invaders were still stealing their farm produce.

Michael said, “I want to thank the governor for his promises and intervention towards restoring peace to our communities.

“I want to appeal passionately to him to help see to the realisationnof the promised security base in our communities.

“Most of our people are yet to return home because of fear of renewed attacks.

“Those that invaded our communities are boasting that they would ensure that we don’t have a security presence in our area.

He, therefore, urged the governor to follow up on his directives on the issue because of reports, suggesting that some individuals were trying to frustrate the government plan.

He commended officers of the 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Benin, who, they said, had been patrolling the areas with Hilux Vans approved by the State Government.

“We did our part by making the temporary site livable for the security operatives, providing mattresses, a generator, water and other amenities.

“But we are still vulnerable. We need a permanent security base to feel safe again,” he said. (NAN)